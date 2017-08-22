

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were slightly Tuesday morning on final day of the September contract, as markets sifted through headlines from the OPEC meeting in Vienna.



Kuwait's oil minister Essam al-Marzouq said OPEC will discuss whether to end or extend the production-cap deal at a meeting in November.



OPEC officials estimated the cartel and other producing countries in July have delivered 94 percent of their pledged oil output cuts, according to Reuters.



Traders await U.S. stockpiles data over the next two days.



The American Petroleum Institute is out will industry data this afternoon, while the EIA reports the government's data tomorrow morning.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 30 cents to $47.68 a barrel.



