

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The euro fell against its key counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The euro eased back to 0.9155 against the pound and 1.1355 against the franc, from its early 1-year high of 0.9173 and a 6-day high of 1.1385, respectively.



The euro dropped to 1.1756 against the greenback and 128.47 versus the yen, off its previous high of 1.1824 and a 5-day high of 129.18, respectively.



The single currency reached as low as 1.4792 against the loonie, down from Monday's closing value of 1.4820.



If the euro extends decline, it may find support around 1.10 against the franc, 127.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the greenback, 1.46 versus the loonie and 0.90 against the pound.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX