

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British manufacturing firms said order books were robust in August, while expectations for selling prices ticked up, the latest monthly Industrial Trends Survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Tuesday.



A balance of +13 percent of manufacturers reported an increase in order books in August, well above the expected score of +8 percent. The net balance of export order books came in at 11 percent.



The survey showed that 42 percent of businesses said the volume of output over the past three months was up, and 12 percent said it was down, giving a balance of +30 percent.



Manufacturers expect output to grow at the same robust pace in the coming quarter.



'There are further signs that exporters are feeling the benefit from the lower pound in this month's figures, and output growth is expected to power on over the coming quarter,' Anna Leach, CBI Head of Economic Intelligence, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX