42Gears Introduces Support for Linux-based Raspberry Pi Devices to Enable Enterprise IoT Adoption

42Gears Mobility Systems, announced today the support for Linux-based Raspberry Pi for its EMM platform. Through 42Gears EMM platform, enterprises will now be able to manage IoT deployments that include sensors and small handheld devices connected to Rasp Pi Gateway.

EMM platforms need to constantly evolve to incorporate support for newer devices and platforms. This is a key addition to the operating systems supported by 42Gears, as Raspberry Pi gateway is now being widely by businesses. 42Gears EMM platform, SureMDM helps to remotely manage deployed IoT devices controlled by Raspberry Pi and perform functions such as creating directories on the devices, moving and transferring files between directories.

Prakash Gupta, CTO, 42Gears said, "The IoT ecosystem is growing rapidly and can contain a huge number of connected devices used for various purposes. Raspberry Pi devices are being utilized extensively in various industry verticals such as logistics, transport, energy management, and advertising. SureMDM offers a viable solution for all these businesses that need to manage sensors and small handheld devices. SureMDM can be beneficial to organizations in their Data Mining efforts. Data gathered in SureMDM through these IoT devices can be used in healthcare monitoring, environmental sensing, machine health monitoring and has many other applications."

Currently SureMDM supports Ubuntu Mate, Snappy Ubuntu Core and Raspbian on Raspberry Pi. Support for Windows 10 IoT core is under development and will be available soon.

SureMDM supports all the major platforms like Android, iOS, MacOS and Windows. SureMDM and supports multiple endpoints like - wearables, Chromebooks, laptops, desktops, printers, iMac apart from phones, tablets and rugged devices.

About 42Gears

42Gears Mobility Systems provides SaaS and On-premise EMM solution. It offers enterprise-ready products to help companies secure, monitor and manage enterprise mobile devices. More than 7000 customers across 106 countries use 42Gears for BYOD and Company Owned Device deployment scenarios. 42Gears products are used in verticals like healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, education and retail. For more information, please visit http://www.42gears.com.

