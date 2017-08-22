

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks rose on Tuesday to snap a three-day losing streak as tensions on the Korean peninsula eased somewhat and the euro slipped against the dollar ahead of the upcoming Jackson Hole central banking conference beginning on Thursday, with markets awaiting speeches by Fed chair Janet Yellen and Mario Draghi.



On the economic front, Germany's ZEW indicator of economic sentiment declined to a ten-month low in August while the U.K. recorded its first July surplus in 15 years, separate reports showed.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up half a percent at 374.64 in late opening deals, on course to snap a three-session losing streak.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around 0.7 percent each, while France's CAC 40 index was gaining half a percent.



Affecto shares jumped 28 percent in Helsinki after the data analytic and business intelligence services firm received an all cash takeover offer from CGI.



BHP Billiton rallied 3 percent after the mining giant reported a turnaround to a full-year profit of $5.9 billion and raised its final dividend.



Antofagasta climbed 3.7 percent after its half-year profit surged by nearly 90 percent, thanks to higher copper prices.



On the flip side, subprime lender Provident Financial plunged almost 64 percent after issuing another profit warning in months.



