Biohit Oyj - Managers' Transactions, August 22, 2017 at 1:30 pm local time (EEST)



Biohit Oyj has received the following notification.



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Patrakka, Ilari Position: Other senior manager -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29_20170821160015_9 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Biohit Oyj LEI: 74370089ATTSNBXJVT29 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-17 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Exercise (Rights, Put and Call Options) Further details: Linked to stock option programme Instrument: Financial Instrument Linked to a Share or a Debt Instrument ISIN: FI4000219324 Volume: 6482 Unit price: 3,18000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 6482 Volume weighted average price: 3.18000 Euro -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-17 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Subscription Further details: Linked to stock option programme Instrument: Financial Instrument Linked to a Share or a Debt Instrument ISIN: FI4000219324 Volume: 8518 Unit price: 2,27660 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 8518 Volume weighted average price: 2.27660 Euro -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-17 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Linked to stock option programme Instrument: Financial Instrument Linked to a Share or a Debt Instrument ISIN: FI4000219324 Volume: 8518 Unit price: 0,00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 8518 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-18 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Exercise (Rights, Put and Call Options) Further details: Linked to stock option programme Instrument: Financial Instrument Linked to a Share or a Debt Instrument ISIN: FI4000219324 Volume: 5447 Unit price: 3,05000 Euro Volume: 3251 Unit price: 3,11000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 8698 Volume weighted average price: 3.07243 Euro -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-18 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Subscription Further details: Linked to stock option programme Instrument: Financial Instrument Linked to a Share or a Debt Instrument ISIN: FI4000219324 Volume: 2053 Unit price: 2,27660 Euro Volume: 4249 Unit price: 2,27660 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 6302 Volume weighted average price: 2.27660 Euro -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-18 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Disposal Further details: Linked to stock option programme Instrument: Financial Instrument Linked to a Share or a Debt Instrument ISIN: FI4000219324 Volume: 2053 Unit price: 0,00000 Euro Volume: 4249 Unit price: 0,00000 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 6302 Volume weighted average price: 0.00000 Euro



Additional information:



CEO Semi Korpela, Biohit Oyj tel. +358 9 773 861 investor.relations@biohit.fi www.biohithealthcare.com



