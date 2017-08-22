Orava Residential REIT plc



Stock Exchange release 22 August 2017 at 1:30 p.m.



Timo Valjakka is resigning the Board of Directors of Orava Residential REIT



Timo Valjakka, the Board Member of Orava Residential REIT plc is resigning the Board of Directors of the company due to the Investors House Oyj's announcement of voluntary public tender offer. The resignation is effective immediately. Thereafter, the Board has five members.



Additional information:



Jouni Torasvirta, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 (0)10 420 3101