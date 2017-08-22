

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade deficit decreased in June from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Economy Ministry showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 1.26 billion in June from EUR 1.36 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Exports grew 5.7 percent year-over-year in June and imports rose by 5.0 percent.



During the first half of this year, total trade deficit of the country widened to EUR 11.09 billion from EUR 7.88 billion in the same period of 2016. Both exports and imports surged by 10.0 percent and 11.8 percent, respectively.



