Eyeglasses Markets 2016-2024: Global Strategic Business Report 2017 - Eyewear Manufacturers License Luxury Brands to Tap Opportunities in the Attainable Luxury Segment

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Eyeglasses in Thousand Units by the following Product Segments:
- Lenses (Glass Lenses, Plastic Lenses, and MHI & Polycarbonate)
- Frames (Metal, & Plastic)
- Sunglasses (Premium-Priced, & Popular-Priced)
The Lenses market is also analyzed by the following Design Type:
- Single Vision
- Bifocal
- Progressive Addition
In value terms (US$ Million), the market is analyzed by the following Product Groups:
- Lenses
- Frames
- Sunglasses
The report profiles 262 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)
- De Rigo S.p.A. (Italy)
- Essilor International S.A. (France)
- Hoya Corporation (Japan)
- Indo Optical S.L.U. (Spain)
- Luxottica Group S.p.A. (Italy)
- Oakley, Inc. (USA)
- Safilo Group S.p.A. (Italy)
- TEK Optical Canada (Canada)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Eyeglasses: Essential for Correction of Vision Impairment and for Eye Protection
Vision Correction & Eye Protection: The Two Primary Uses of Eyeglasses
Outlook
Analysis by Geographic Region
Analysis by Product Segments
Image Makeover for Eyeglasses: From Traditional Designs to Fashionable Models
Designer Eyewear: A Hit with the Hip Crowd
Sunglasses Riding High On the Strength of Fashion
Celebrity On-Screen, Off-Screen Endorsements Drive Acceptance of Fashionable Eyewear
Distribution Dynamics
The Rise of Pure-Play Retailers Challenge Independent Optometry Channels
Growing Importance of the Internet as a Key Channel for Promotion of Eyeglasses
Online Stores Tout Best Prices
Product & Service Comparisons
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & ISSUES
Growing Prevalence of Visual Impairments Fuels Demand for Eyeglasses
Table 6: Number of People Requiring Vision Correction Worldwide in Billion for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 7: Growth in Visual Impairments Presents Opportunities for Eyeglasses Market
Prevalence of Myopia and Hyperopia in Australia, China, India and US (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Prevalence of Myopia and Hyperopia (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Number of People with Myopia and Hyperopia Requiring Glasses by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Prevalence (%) of Myopia by Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Favorable Demographic Trends Indicate Strong Market Potential
Ballooning Global Population
Increasing Cases of Visual Defects Strengthen Prospects
Aging Population to Drive Demand for Vision Corrective Eyewear
Accelerating Prescription Renewal, Promoting Multiple Pair Purchase Vital for Stimulating Sales Growth
Upgrades and Multiple Purchases Fuel Growth in Developed Markets
Premiumization Trend & Affordable Luxury Aid Market Growth
Developing and Emerging Markets to Turbocharge Growth in Eyeglasses Market
China: the Global Production & Consumption Hub for Corrective Eyeglasses
Governments and Institutions Collaborate to Reduce Vision- Related Issues in Rural Areas
Innovation
Name of the Game for Industry Players
Titanium Based Eyeglasses Grow in Popularity
Innovative Designs to Boost Sunglasses Market
CAD Tools Aid in Innovative Frame Designs
Smart Glasses to Address Several Eye Ailments
Innovative Glasses for Better Vision and Eye care
Color-blindness Glasses
Glasses for Dyslexic People
Neurofeedback Glasses
Migraine Glasses
Orange-tinted Glasses
Computer Glasses
DriveSafe Lenses
Aspheric Lenses
Zeiss Launches Eyeglasses to Combat Eye Strain
Evonik's TROGAMID®: Avant-Garde Eyeglass Technology
Latest Trends in Eyeglasses, Lenses and Frames Markets
A Review
Leading Eyeglasses Trends for 2017: A Review
Top Trends in the Lens Market for 2017
Vintage Inspired, Beautifully Designed Eyewear with Modern finishes Form the Latest Trends
Round Eyeglasses for Free Spirited Women
Cat Eye Inspired Eyewear for Feminine Look
Trendy Hipster/Geek Eyewear
Engaging Oversized Eyewear with Acetate Frame
Rock Vintage Eyewear with Confidence
Browline Eyeglasses for Professional Women
Clear Eyeglasses Frames Compliment Facial Features
Retro and Bold Trends Dominate Women and Men's Eyewear Fashion
Sports Eyewear Market
Growing Need to Protect Vision of Sportspersons to Fuel Demand
Sunglasses Segment Continues to Add Volume for Eyeglasses Market
Changing Lifestyle Drives Market for Sunglasses
Eye Protection Needs Fuel Demand for Plano Sunglasses
Popular-Priced Sunglasses Score Over Premium Category
Demand for Me-Too Sunglasses on the Rise
Travel-Retail Sales of Sunglasses Continue to Grow
Developments in Sunglasses' Technology
Eyewear Manufacturers License Luxury Brands to Tap Opportunities in the Attainable Luxury Segment
Customized Corrective Lenses Grow In Popularity
Premium Lens Market
On the Rise
Progressive Lenses Gain in Popularity
Plastic Lenses and MHI & Polycarbonate Lenses Overshadow Glass Lenses
New Range of Lenses Shield Eyes from UV Rays and Blue Light from LEDs
Eyewear Frames for Women: A Lucrative Eyewear Segment Online
Demand for Lightweight Frames on the Rise
Plastic Frames Gain Traction
Small Frames Preferred in the West
Focus on Low-Price Offerings Drives Manufacturers to Establish M&A and JV Deals
Emerging Niches Present New Business Opportunities for Eyeglasses Market
Interchangeable Lenses to Propel Sport Sunglasses Market
Eyeglasses Overcome the Threat of Contact Lenses
Growing Consumer Preference for Refractive Surgical Procedures Looms Ominously Over the Eyewear Market
Artificial Nanopolymer Eye Lenses to Revolutionize Vision Correction Procedures
Deregulation to Benefit Retail Chains
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Introduction
Invention & History
Lenses
Types of Surface Treatments/Coatings Used for Lenses
Types of Lenses: By Lens Material
Glass Lenses
Plastic Lenses
Medium
and High-Index Lenses
Polycarbonate Lenses
Types of Lenses: By Lens Design/Properties
Single Vision Lenses
Multifocal Lenses
Bifocal Lenses
Specially Designed Bifocals
Smart Segment
Progressive Addition Lenses
Progressive Power Lenses
Trifocal Lenses
Aspherical Lenses
Task-Specific Lenses
Photochromatic Lenses
Limitations
Mirrored lenses
Polaroid lenses
Anti-Glare Lenses
Anti-Reflective Lenses
Hydrophobic Topcoating
Anti-Reflective (AR) Procedure
Hard Coating
Hand Cleaning
Ultrasonic Cleaning
Degassing
Inspection
Vacuum Coating
Tinted Lenses
Frames
Metal Frames
Plastic Frames
Rimless Frames
New Space-Age Materials for Frames
Sunglasses
A Brief History
Emergence of Designer Sunglasses in Late 1970s
Quality
A Significant Element in 1980s
Sunglasses
A Fashion Accessory in the 1990s
Sport-Specific Sunglasses: A New Segment
Sunglasses
Primarily Driven by Fashion
Sunglass Styles: 1990s
Traditional Styles
Retro Styles
Sport Styles
Prescription and Non-prescription Sunglasses
Lenses and Frames for Sunglasses
Colors in Sunglass Lenses
Types of Lenses for Sunglasses
Growth Drivers
Depletion of Ozone Layer
Contact Lenses
Trend towards Multiple Purchases
Marketing of Sunglasses
5. COMMON VISION DEFECTS AND VISION CORRECTION TECHNIQUES
Common Vision Defects
Myopia
Hyperopia
Astigmatism/Stigma Angle
Presbyopia
Hypermetropia
Vision Correction Techniques
Eyeglasses
The Most Common Method of Vision Correction
Radial Keratotomy
Photorefractive Keratotomy
Custom-Built Molds
Eyeglasses as Safety Means
Common Eye Hazards
Protective Eyeglasses
Lenses for Protective Eyeglasses
Use of Glass Lenses Limited to Heat-Treated Glass
Polycarbonate and Plastic
Popular for Resistance
Tinted Lenses
Increase Protectiveness
Single Lens Frames for Protective Eyeglasses
Laser Protection: A Common Application of Safety Eyeglasses
Criteria for Selecting Laser Protection Eyewear
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS
Costa Launches New Optical Eyeglass Collection for Anglers
Safilo Launches New SAFILO Eyewear Collection
Safilo Launches Atelier Eyewear
Luxottica and Intel Introduce Radar Pace Smart Eyewear
Snapchat Launches Sunglasses with Camera
HOYA Unveils Yuniku 3D Tailored Eyewear
KASK Introduces KOO Sunglasses
Moncler Launches New Eyewear Collection with Marcolin
Omega and Marcolin Introduce Eyewear Collection
Tom Ford Rolls Out TOM FORD Private Eyewear Collection
Intel Unveils Glasses Built into Helmet
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Luxottica to Acquire Ã"ticas Carol
Safilo Inks Distribution Agreement with SEEONE
Essilor and Delfin Ink Agreement to Form Integrated Company
Luxottica Renews Eyewear License Agreement with Ralph Lauren
Safilo and Interaxon Partner for Wearable Technology
HOYA to Acquire 3M's Safety Prescription Eyewear Business
Essilor Acquires Stake in Photosynthesis Group
Safilo Formalizes New Licensing Agreement Rag & Bone Eyewear Collections
HOYA to Take Over Performance Optics
Safilo Acquires Outstanding Stake in Lenti
Materialise Enters into Partnership with HOYA
Safilo Inks Licensing Deal for Moschino and Love Moschino Collections
Safilo Renews Licensing Agreement with Max Mara Brand
Safilo Enters into Five-Year Collaboration Agreement with Swatch
De Rigo Vision Establishes Branch in Australia
Essilor Takes Over MyOptique Group
Safilo and Jimmy Choo Renew Agreement for Jimmy Choo Eyewear Collection
Essilor Takes Over Vision Direct Group
Luxottica Enters into License Agreement with Valentino
De Rigo Vision Establishes New Branches in UAE & Germany
Essilor and CNRS Enter into New Research Agreement
Luxottica Renews License Agreement with Dolce&Gabbana
HOYA and Knecht & Müller AG Ink Agreement
Safilo Establishes Turkish Subsidiary
Marcolin Inks Eyewear Licensing Agreement with Moncler
Safilo and Safilo Formalize Havaianas Eyewear Licensing Agreement
Luxottica Renews Eyewear Licensing Agreement with Burberry
PUMA Enters into Partnership Agreement with Kering
Luxottica Renews License Agreement with Prada
Marchon Eyewear and MCM Sign Licensing Agreement
De Rigo Vision Inks Licensing Agreement with Zadig&Voltaire
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 262 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 312)
- The United States (99)
- Canada (8)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (130)
- - France (24)
- - Germany (28)
- - The United Kingdom (15)
- - Italy (27)
- - Spain (4)
- - Rest of Europe (32)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (61)
- Middle East (1)
- Latin America (6)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dxq8ql/eyeglasses
