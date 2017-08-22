MILESTONE GROUP PLC
('Milestone' or the 'Company')
Change of Registered Office
Milestone (AIM: MSG), the AIM and Social Stock Exchange quoted provider of digital media and technology announces that, with immediate effect, it has changed its registered office address to 27 Old Gloucester Street, London WC1N 3AX.
Milestone Group PLC
Deborah White, Chief Executive Tel: 0207 929 7826
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser
Liam Murray/Sandy Jamieson Tel: 0207 213 0880
Hybridan LLP, Broker
Claire Louise Noyce Tel: 0203 764 2341
Walbrook PR Limited, PR
Gary Middleton/Paul Cornelius/Paul Whittington Tel: 0207 933 8780
