

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen trimmed its early losses against its most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The yen bounced off to 86.77 against the loonie, 140.17 against the pound, 113.08 against the franc and 86.33 against the aussie, from its early 4-day lows of 87.15, 141.04, 113.54 and 86.93, respectively.



The yen recovered to 128.42 versus the euro, following a 5-day low of 129.18 hit at 9:00 pm ET.



The yen climbed to a 4-day high of 79.56 against the kiwi, from an early 4-day low of 80.12.



If the yen rises further, it may find resistance around 84.00 against the loonie, 136.00 against the pound, 111.00 against the franc, 127.00 against the euro, 83.5 against the aussie and 78.00 against the kiwi.



