This year, Fortum Foundation awarded 39 research projects with a total value of 695,830 euros. The scholarship distribution event took place on Monday, 21 August 2017 in Fortum's head office in Keilaniemi, Espoo.



"In order to be the winner in the future energy market, we need to tackle the coming challenges on several fronts. We can't do this alone; we want to join forces with the best experts and institutions, the best scientists and researchers. And that is why we are here today. Fortum Foundation's awards and scholarships are one important way for us to support research, education and development within the energy industry", said Pekka Lundmark, the chairman of Fortum Foundation board.



Details of the scholarship recipients can be found on the Fortum Foundation website at: www.fortum.com/foundation.



