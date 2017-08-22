LIER, Belgium, 2017-08-22 12:45 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Manuport Logistics in Belgium is using the Descartes Verified Gross Mass™ (Descartes VGM™) solution to help its customers comply with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) regulations for container weight requirements.



"The long-standing relationship Manuport has with Descartes played an important role in our selection of the Descartes VGM solution; however, it was the rapid implementation capabilities that really differentiated Descartes," said Luc Geerts, Strategic Accounts Manager at Manuport Logistics. "In addition, Descartes has an impressive track record in networked communication and the Descartes VGM solution uses a similar Descartes standard message format as we do for managing shipments. In the maritime industry where messaging standards are limited, Descartes greatly simplifies the process of communicating with different stakeholders in our supply chain."



The Descartes VGM solution offers VGM compliance with connectivity via the Descartes Global Logistics Network™ (Descartes GLN™), and connects to the largest number of ocean carriers available in the industry. In addition, Descartes VGM enables customers to reuse existing connectivity to send bookings and shipping instructions, receive status messages in return and more. A single communications channel helps eliminate the need to access multiple carriers and streamlines communication across systems. Manuport has used the Descartes GLN for many years to manage electronic data exchange for customer orders, ocean carrier bookings, shipping instructions and container status messages.



"We are pleased to be part of Manuport's ongoing commitment to enhancing the value it delivers to its customers," said Eric Geerts, Director of Product Management, EU Customs, Ports & Ocean Shipment Services at Descartes. "As part of our end-to-end connectivity and shipment management solution offerings, we help logistics service providers, like Manuport Logistics, seamlessly connect with carriers and non-vessel operating common carriers (NVOCC) to facilitate SOLAS compliance and run efficient operations while effectively keeping pace with changing industry mandates and regulations."



About Manuport Logistics Manuport Logistics offers expertise in logistics services to its customers for a wide variety of cargoes (industrial cargo, consumer goods, breakbulk and project, food and liquids). They combine sea, road, barging, rail, air and offer taylor made concepts with full support in documentation, customs, warehousing and handling. With 250 employees and offices in Belgium, France, Germany, the USA, the UAE, Malta, Singapore and Brazil, Manuport Logistics realised a turnover of 170 million euros in 2016. Please visit our website at http://www.manuport-logistics.comor follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn.



About Descartes Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



