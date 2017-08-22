

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's factory gate prices declined for the second straight month in July, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed Tuesday.



The manufacturing industries output price index, excluding VAT, dropped 1.9 percent year-over-year in July, which was worse than the 0.4 percent decrease in June.



The annual price index for mining and quarrying fell 2.0 percent and those for other manufacturing including medical and dental instruments and supplies slid by 6.5 percent.



At the same time, the price of capital goods registered an increase of 1.8 percent in July, compared with last year.



On a monthly basis, output prices dipped 1.1 percent from June, when it decreased by 0.9 percent. It was the fourth month of fall in a row.



