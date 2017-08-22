HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, today announced it has been ranked No. 277 on the 36th annual 2017 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy -- America's independent entrepreneurs. Along with this achievement, the company has received a rank No. 19 for software companies, No. 5 for Philadelphia-based companies and No. 7 for Pennsylvania-based companies.

"It's an amazing honor to be recognized in the top 500 fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine," said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO at Phenom People. "Our growth is a result of our entire team's dedication to continued innovation in the talent acquisition space. We are transforming the way people search for jobs and how organizations find top talent on our mission to helping a billion people find the right job."

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. (available on newsstands today), is the most competitive crop in the list's history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive," says Inc. president and editor-in-chief Eric Schurenberg. "The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them."

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment -- its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com.

About Phenom People

Phenom People, the leader in Talent Relationship Marketing, helps companies attract phenomenal talent through personalized digital experiences. The Phenom People Talent Relationship Marketing Platform automates the complex process of driving awareness, interest, engagement, and acquisition for qualified talent.

For more information, please visit www.phenompeople.com to learn more about Talent Relationship Marketing.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3163914

