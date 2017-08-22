Spinnaker Support Announces 2017 First Half Performance Results

Extends Streak as World's Fastest Growing Provider of Oracle and SAP Third-Party Support and Managed Services

DENVER, Aug. 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Spinnaker Support, the leading global provider of third-party support and managed services for Oracle and SAP enterprise applications, today reported performance results for its fiscal 2017 first half (1H) ending June 30, 2017. The company reported record year-over-year new sales growth of 41.2% and customer count to date grew to more than 900 spanning 103 countries.

"With our size, agility, scalability, and global reach, we can maintain and improve any mission critical SAP or Oracle system for any size organization," stated Matt Stava, CEO of Spinnaker Support. "More than 900 global customers leverage our award-winning combination of services to reduce cost and complexity, optimize application performance, and advance innovation and cloud migration. Spinnaker Support is widely recognized as delivering support service to customers in a manner that respects the intellectual property of the software megavendors."

2017 1H Performance Highlights

Net new sales growth of 41.2%, including service and support for all SAP and Oracle product lines

57.7% growth in Oracle Technology (Database and Fusion Middleware) net new sales, spearheaded by numerous large contracts for database support and managed services

New customers signed in the period include InterGen Services, Oxford Instruments, Affinion Group, Advantest, Yale University , and Cancer Research UK

, and Cancer Research UK New contracts were also signed with the world's leading data and analytics firm; an investment management firm with offices in North America , Europe , Asia , and Australia with over $310b in assets under management; and a $5.8b consumer products company

, , , and with over in assets under management; and a consumer products company Q2 marked the company's 34th consecutive quarter of growth and profitability

Satisfied and Retained Customers

As captured in the most recent survey, overall customer satisfaction level with Spinnaker Support increased to 98.6%. The survey drew a record number of respondents and the company received high marks for service quality, response time, and staff functional and technical knowledge. The survey also showed that 99.2% of respondents would recommend Spinnaker Support to other users/companies.

"I have been doing business with various service vendors for over 30 years and the Spinnaker Support team is the best I have ever seen," stated Craig Honour, CIO of BAE Systems International. "Spinnaker Support responds immediately to our requests and runs them through to completion. They know our systems far better than we do and go the extra mile to help wherever they can."

New Awards and Certifications

Honored as 2017 Gold Stevie award winner for Customer Service Department of the Year

Named as one of the 10 Most Valuable SAP Solution Providers 2017 by Insights Success Magazine

Awarded as a 2017 Top Workplace by the Denver Post for the second consecutive year

Earned certification under the new ISO 9001:2015 standards

Entering New Markets

In April of 2017, the company opened its local sales and operations office in Seoul, South Korea , staffed by local employees, continuing aggressive global expansion into emerging markets. The Seoul office is the regional headquarters for Spinnaker Support's Northeast Asia operations, which includes South Korea , Japan , and China . Spinnaker Support has signed two recognized manufacturing companies headquartered in Korea and expects to sign more than 10 new SAP and Oracle customers by year's end. Their local employee presence has quadrupled and partner ecosystem continues to expand.

, staffed by local employees, continuing aggressive global expansion into emerging markets. The office is the regional headquarters for Spinnaker Support's operations, which includes , , and . Spinnaker Support has signed two recognized manufacturing companies headquartered in Korea and expects to sign more than 10 new SAP and Oracle customers by year's end. Their local employee presence has quadrupled and partner ecosystem continues to expand. In the first half of 2017, Spinnaker Support continued to advance into the Middle East , signing new customers in Saudi Arabia (Qassim Cement Company) and in Dubai and Bahrain .

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support is the leading global provider of third-party support and managed services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. Spinnaker Support clients gain more comprehensive and responsive service, save an average of 62% on their support fees, and can remain on their current software release indefinitely. Spinnaker Support's award-winning blend of services span SAP, BusinessObjects, Oracle E-Business Suite, JD Edwards, Siebel, Oracle Database, Oracle Technology and Middleware products, Hyperion, Agile PLM, ATG/Endeca, and more. To learn more about Spinnaker Support, visithttp://www.spinnakersupport.com/. Follow us onLinkedIn,Twitter,Facebook, orGoogle+.

Media Contact: Michelle Wilkinson, mwilkinson@spinnakersupport.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/538443/Spinnaker_Support.jpg