Global Smart Wearable Gloves Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.2% by 2021: Key Vendors are Blue Infusion Technology, Neofect & ProGlove

The global smart wearable gloves market to grow at a CAGR of 15.27% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is technological developments leading to decline in costs. The market for tech-based wearables is open to anyone with an idea to innovate. Upgrading any technology on a continuous pace with innovations makes the existing one outdated. Also, products with an outdated technology are not preferred over the latest version technology.

According to the report, one driver in the market is higher rate of smartphone adoption. The smartphone market experienced a rapid growth in 2016. An increasing number of devices are connected to the Internet to exchange data using smartphones with the rising number of smartphone users. Smartphones have become the hub of information for users. Among such smart devices, smart wearable devices are expected to increasingly share data using smartphones. One of the examples of smart devices that are compatible with smartphones is Emotive Insight, a device worn on the head, that can transmit meaningful brainware data wirelessly to a smartphone with high spatial resolution.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is packaging challenges. Smart wearable gloves are small and enabled by the miniaturization and integration of components that provide a smart design feature. Components such as sensors and computer chips continue to grow smaller as the capability of smart wearable gloves is increased. Packaging various small components in a unit device becomes difficult when the glove is meant for multiple functionalities. If the expected feature demands for a couple of components to be installed, then either the size of the device is increased or the glove is compromised with less feature installation.

Key vendors



Blue Infusion Technology

Neofect

ProGlove



Other prominent vendors



Flint Rehab

Saebo

WerbeCafé



