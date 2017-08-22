TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. ("Revive" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: RVV)(OTCQB: RVVTF), a company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel treatments for serious and unmet medical needs, today announced that Dr. Arun Sanyal, M.D., will join the Company as a Scientific Advisor for cannabinoid-based therapeutics targeting liver diseases.

"I am pleased that Dr. Sanyal has joined Revive to assist with advancing the research and clinical development of our cannabinoid-based research initiatives targeting liver diseases," said Craig Leon, Chief Executive Officer of Revive. "Dr. Sanyal will be valuable in guiding our liver diseases product pipeline in a number of indications including liver cirrhosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease."

"I look forward to working with Revive Therapeutics on the broad areas of hepatic inflammation, fibrosis and cirrhosis particularly in the context of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. I am particularly pleased to be working on the role of the cannabinoid system and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, two areas of long standing research interest for me," said Dr. Arun Sanyal.

Arun Sanyal, MD, has developed, mediated and encouraged global liver research as a physician-scientist for 25 years. Currently, Dr. Sanyal is Professor of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition at the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) School of Medicine. His research has spanned the spectrum of translational science in liver cirrhosis, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Dr. Sanyal is special Council Board Member of NIAAA (National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism) and has been a past President of the AASLD (American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases). He has chaired committees at the NIDDK NASH clinical research network and the NIH hepatobiliary study section. Dr. Sanyal was instrumental in establishing the Liver Forum for NASH and continues to serve as a Chair of this organization comprising industry, academia and regulatory bodies from the USA and EU. Dr. Sanyal is also leading several major drug trials for the treatment of NASH. He has published over 300 papers in leading medical journals and periodicals throughout his career.

About Revive Therapeutics Ltd.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: RVV) (OTCQB: RVVTF) is focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel treatments for serious and unmet medical needs by identifying and investigating potential drugs and plant-based therapies, such as cannabinoids, that may be repurposed for new indications, be delivered in a different way, combined with existing drugs, or be developed as new chemical entities or prodrugs. Additional information on Revive is available at www.ReviveThera.com.

