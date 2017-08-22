Based on new data from China's National Energy Administration (NEA), Asia Europe Clean Energy Associates (AECEA) has raised its forecast for PV installations in China for 2017. AECEA now expects to see 40-45 GW installed in China before the year end.

Official data released by NEA states that 24.4 GW of new PV capacity was installed in China during the first half of 2017. On top of this, AECEA estimates that another 10.5 GW was added in July, bringing the total from Jan-July to 34.92 GW, around 380 MW ahead of 2016's figure of 34.54 GW.

China's cumulative capacity now stands at 112.34 GW, already around 7 GW ahead of the 2020 target of 105 GW outlined in the 13th Five Year Plan (2016-2020), and current estimates predict that ...

