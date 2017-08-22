Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.3% by 2021: Analysis By Technology, Product, End User & Geography

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global protein crystallization and crystallography market to grow at a CAGR of 9.35% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the automation of liquid handling process. As protein crystallization requires the repetition of experimental steps to develop the correct and stable protein crystal, the automation of repeatable steps such as liquid handling is important. Automation improves throughput, decreases error within and between experiments, and generates a comprehensive report that can be reused for other experiments. Laboratory automation is extensively adopted by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for applications such as diagnostics, structural biology analysis, clinical and analytical testing, and large-scale biorepositories. Robotic automation is beneficial for experiments that involve repetitive movements or processes such as mixing, heating, cooling, and the addition of other samples and solutions during the experiment. The automation of the sample handling process significantly reduces the chances of errors.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the emergence of advanced techniques. The emergence of technologically advanced products is improving protein analysis by revealing structural information about proteins. Innovations in incubation technologies and liquid handling mechanisms are reducing the process time. The emergence of techniques such as TFL, MFI, and cryo-EM has driven the growth of the market.
Key vendors
- Anatrace
- Bruker
- Formulatrix
- Jena Bioscience
- Rigaku
Other prominent vendors
- Anton Paar
- Art Robbins Instruments
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Dynamic Devices
- Fluidigm
- GE Healthcare Life Sciences
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01:Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Segmentation by technology
Part 07: Segmentation by product
Part 08: Segmentation by end-user
Part 09: Segmentation by geography
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
