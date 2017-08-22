

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $1.54 billion, or $1.12 per share. This was up from $1.44 billion, or $1.03 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.1% to $7.39 billion. This was up from $7.17 billion last year.



Medtronic plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.54 Bln. vs. $1.44 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.9% -EPS (Q1): $1.12 vs. $1.03 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 8.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q1): $7.39 Bln vs. $7.17 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.1%



