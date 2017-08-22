

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is keenly examining President Trumps new 'fight and win' policy on withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and plans to expand U.S. presence there. On a lean week of economic activities, the market awaits home price index on Tuesday. Asian stocks closed mostly higher, while European shares are all in positive territory. Initial insights from the U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might reflect the enthusiasm with a positive opening.



As of 6.45 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 29 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 2.75 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were increasing 18.75 points.



U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday. The Nasdaq edged down 3.40 points or 0.1 percent to 6,213.13, the Dow inched up 29.24 points or 0.1 percent to 21,703.75 and the S&P 500 ticked up 2.82 points or 0.1 percent to 2,428.37.



On the economic front, the Redbook Data that tracks comparable store sales at chain stores, discounters, and department stores on a weekly basis, will be published at 8.55 am ET.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index for June will be released at 9.00 am ET. The economists are looking for growth consensus of 0.5 percent, up from 0.4 percent in the previous month.



The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for August will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 11, down from 14 in the prior month.



In the corporate segment, Macy's Inc. (M) named Hal Lawton president, effective Sept. 8, 2017. Lawton was most recently senior vice president, eBay North America.



The company also announced the restructuring of its merchandising operations and the strengthening of its consumer insights and data analytics capabilities. Macy's expects that these actions will result in a headcount reduction of approximately 100.



BHP Billiton Ltd. reported fiscal year attributable profit of $5.9 billion or 110.4 cents per share, compared to an attributable loss of $6.4 billion or 120.0 cents per share in the prior year.



Underlying attributable profit was $6.7 billion, compared to $1.2 billion in the prior period. Revenue for the year grew to $38.29 billion from $30.91 billion last year.



Asian stocks closed mostly up on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended a choppy session higher by 0.10 percent at 3,290.23 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 299 points or 0.91 percent at 27,401.67.



Japanese shares fell for the fifth straight session. The Nikkei average closed 9.29 points or 0.05 percent lower at 19,383.84 The broader Topix index inched up 0.06 percent to 1,596.12.



Australian shares rose modestly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index rose 24.20 points or 0.42 percent to 5,750.10 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 24.80 points or 0.43 percent at 5,804.80.



European shares are trading mostly on a positive note. Among the major indices CAC 40 of France is up 22.37 points or 0.44 percent. DAX of Germany is climbing 83.87 points or 0.69 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 51.09 points or 0.69 percent. Swiss Market Index is progressing 53.99 points or 0.61 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50, that covers 50 stocks from 11 Eurozone countries: Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, is currently gaining 0.58 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX