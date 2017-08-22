ESCONDIDO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 --MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA, INC. ("MCOA" or the "Company") (OTC: MCOA), an innovative cannabis and hemp marketing company, is pleased to announce that it has retained Craig A. Brand, Esq., The Brand Law Firm P.A. (TBLF), and his cannabis consulting team to provide specialized legal support.

The Brand Law Firm, P.A. is a specialized law firm focused on complex business, banking and investments in the cannabis and hemp industry with national and international clients spanning across all sectors of the industry. From cultivation and extraction to landlords, dispensaries, product development, taxation and banking to compliance and more, TBLF provides industry expertise and is a leading source of knowledge, skill and experience in the cannabis and hemp industries. The Brand Law Firm and its legal, affiliate and consulting teams have more than 75 years of defense and industry experience, training and knowledge.

Craig A. Brand, Esq. and TBLF will provide MCOA with legal support in the areas of general corporate compliance, cannabis and hemp related matters regarding licensing, applications import/export, state, national and international government relations, regulatory analysis and compliance, securities, taxation, product and brand development, as well as introductions to the top product and service providers in the industry.

"We are very fortunate to have an attorney like Craig Brand and his team at The Brand Law Firm advising the Company in all legal matters. Having an experienced legal team led by Craig to guide us will give our Company team confidence in knowing we will always be compliant," said CEO Donald Steinberg.

