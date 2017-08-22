Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) ("Co-Diagnostics" or the "Company"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, proprietary platform for the development of diagnostic tests, announced today that CEO Dwight Egan will be a presenter at the 2017 Swedish-American Life Science Summit (SALSS), taking place August 23-25 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The SALSS began in 2005 as an invitation-only platform to increase international business and cooperation between the United States and Sweden, one of the most important life science industry centers in Europe. Activities include high-level panel discussions, insights from keynote speakers and presentations from distinguished life science executives and investors throughout the world. Mr. Egan, who last attended SALSS in 2015, will again be presenting along with many of these individuals, with a focus this year on the Cancer Moonshot, health technology transformation, and impact investing.

Mr. Egan commented: "We look forward to becoming reacquainted with so many prominent leaders in both the world of biotechnology and in the investment community, and to update them on the potential of our unique CoPrimer™ technology to contribute to the science of liquid biopsies, companion diagnostics, and multiplex cancer screenings. Following our recent IPO, we are positioned to make the most of these relationships to facilitate global application of our technology and approach to high-quality, low-cost diagnostic solutions."

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that has developed and intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA), and to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems.

