United States $5 Billion Insulin Pump Markets, 2022

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "USA Insulin Pump Market & Users, CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Market & Users, Reimbursement Policy (By States), Diabetes (Type 1 & 2) Population, Deal Types, Clinical Trials & Forecast" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The USA insulin pump market is anticipated to cross US$ 5 Billion by the end of 2022

Insulin Pump has now become a well-known and a favored device for Type 1 diabetes patients in the United States. The easiness of using insulin pump is gaining comprehensive recognition in the market as insulin delivery systems.

"United States CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) Market to be more than US$ 2 Billion in Future"

CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) is extremely important across all age groups to manage diabetes efficiently. In the United State, the market of CGM has a huge potential in coming years. From the year 2009 to 2016, Continuous Glucose Monitor users have grown to 35 percent. Many private insurers have started reimbursing CGM based on certain criteria in the United States. Many experts think that CGM is the best tool for diabetes management. For those having several diabetes complications, Continuous Glucose Monitor is very much compatible with that.

"In USA by States, Reimbursements of Insulin Pumps, CGM, Diabetes Supplies"

According to Renub Research report, we have enclosed many State sponsored programmes, which covers insulin pumps under equipment and supplies. The report also provides reimbursement details on the CGM either by the federal health plan or by the State-sponsored health plan. Nearly every state facilitates diabetes supplies to their city but not all state provides insulin pump. For the state-regulated health insurance policies, all the state law diabetes mandates and least coverage required.

"Leading companies Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Animas Corporation & Tandem Diabetes Care Training Model covered in the Report"

In this report we have covered, healthcare providers, diabetes educator and certified product trainer etc give inclusive training to new patients. Moreover, via online portal companies also facilitates training to the new pump user to review the training materials. A complete flow chart of training model of all the 4 companies Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Animas Corporation & Tandem Diabetes Care is covered in this report.

USA Insulin Pump Market & Users, CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Market & Users, Reimbursement Policy (By States), Diabetes (Type 1 & 2) Population, Deal Types, Clinical Trials & Forecast provides a detailed and comprehensive insight of the Insulin Pump & CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitoring) Market in United States.

Scope of the Report:

- Insulin Pump Market & Forecast: In this report, we have segmented Insulin Pump Market into two part US Type 1 Diabetes Market / Juvenile Diabetes Market and US Type 2 Diabetes Market. Market data from the year 2009 to 2016 and Forecast from the year2017 to the year 2022.

- CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) Market & Forecast: In this report, the United States CGM market from the year2009 to 2016 and Forecast from the year 2017 to the year 2022.

- Reimbursement Policy of USA States: In this report, we have covered the details on USA States reimbursement policy for Insulin Pumps, CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor), Diabetes Supplies (Blood Glucose Devices, Test Strips, Lancets, Disposable Needles, Syringe, Ketone Urine Testing Strips, Pen Delivery, Podiatric Appliances, and Oral Agents for controlling blood sugars).

- Reimbursement Policy of USA Insurance Companies: In this report, we have covered the reimbursement policy of top 4 insurance companies i.e. Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna and United Healthcare for insulin Pumps and CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor).

- Training Models: The total 4 companies Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Animas Corporation & Tandem Diabetes Care Training program were covered in the report. Under this segment companies Training program for its staff includes physicians, Certified Diabetes Educators (including nurse educators, dietitians and exercise physiologists) and support staff with expertise in insulin pump therapy and Training program for patients is being described through flow chart method.

- Differentiation Points of Insulin Pump Products: In this topic, we discussed the Advantages and Disadvantages of the following insulin pumps: Animas Vibe, Medtronic 530G with Enlite, Insulet OmniPod, Tandem t:slim, Roche Accu-Chek Combo.

- Major Deal Types: Main global deals of the insulin pump include Collaboration Deals, Manufacturing Agreement, Licensing Agreement, Exclusive Agreement and Partnership Deals are covered in this report.

- Clinical Trials of Insulin Pumps: In this Report, we have captured details of clinical trials results for companies on Insulin Pumps. The companies like Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Tandem Diabetes Care, Roche and Animas Corporation.

- Companies Analysis: In this report, we have covered, all the 5 companies from the following points: Overview, Product Details, Insulin Pump Sales Analysis and Latest Development & Trends in their insulin pumps. The five companies were as follows: Medtronic, Insulet Corporation, Roche, Animas Corporation (Acquired by Johnson & Johnson) and Tandem Diabetes Care.

- Growth Drivers for Insulin Pumps: This topic covers the factors which are helping the Insulin Pump and CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) industry to grow.

- Challenges for Insulin Pumps: In this segment, it shows the problems being faced by industry of the Insulin Pump and CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) industry.

Key Companies Covered:

1. Medtronic

2. Animas Corporation

3. Insulet Corporation

4. Roche

5. Tandem Diabetes Care

Companies Mentioned

- Aetna

- Animas Corporation

- Blue Cross and Blue Shield

- Cigna

- Insulet Corporation

- Medtronic

- Roche

- Tandem Diabetes Care

- United Healthcare

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3ssm2g/usa_insulin_pump

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716