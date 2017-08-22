Location Intelligence & Location Analytics Market Expected to Reach 16.43 Billion USD by 2021 - IndustryARC Research

HYDERABAD, India and WILMINGTON, Delaware, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Report "Location Intelligence & Location Analytics Market: By Organization (Small, Medium, Large) Service (Consulting, System Integration, Others) Industry (Consumer, Banking, Travel, Others) Application (Workforce Management, Facility Management, Others) - Forecast (2017-2022)", published by IndustryARC, the market to reach $16.43 Billion by 2021.

Location Intelligence & Location Analytics (LI & LA) Market led by demand from transportation & logistics and manufacturing industries to cross $16 billion market By 2021

http://industryarc.com/Report/236/Global-Location-intelligence-location-analytics-Market-Report.html

According to a recent study from IndustryARC, the location intelligence (LI) Market & Location Analytics (LA) Market is forecast to reach $16.43 billion by 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% during 2016-2021. The growth in the location intelligence & location analytics market can be attributed growth in transportation and logistics sector coupled with the increasing emphasis to track the goods.

The market is all set to exhibit robust development with a broad range of applications includes manufacturing and real estate along with the transportation and logistics. Large enterprises are projected to continue its dominance in the LI & LA market and medium businesses are estimated to witness significant growth rate of CAGR 29% during 2016-2021.

Americas will be the largest region for location intelligence & location analytics market globally with revenue of $6.90 Billion by 2021. In Americas, the demand for LI & LA has grown tremendously especially in retail and transportation sector. The American retail and transportation industries are focusing on asset tracking and monitoring, and among others. Location intelligence is being implemented in American economies to significantly study the geospatial information along with the business information for asset management. APAC is projected to witness high growth rates in this market owing to the increasing adoption of location intelligence in the banking and retail sectors to handle the fraud control activities along with the regional and multilateral trade agreements have boosted the trade growth which have been creating new opportunities for the LI market and is likely to continue over the next decades.

The Major Players in this Market Include

Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Caliper Corporation (U.S.)

Google, Inc. (U.S.)

ESRI (U.S.)

Locomizer (U.K.)

SAP SE ( Germany )

The location intelligence & location analytics market key players are implementing different strategic initiatives which include partnerships, acquisitions, products launches and collaborations; majorly to augment entry into related markets and enhance core competencies through additions to product portfolio as well as leveraging capabilities of acquired companies to gain a foothold in the emerging markets.

The Location Intelligence Market & Location Analytics Market study across various industries is incorporated in the Report

Consumer

BFSI

Travel

Real Estate

Transportation & logistics

Manufacturing & many others

The overall market is also presented from the perspective of different geographic regions and the key countries for this industry. Competitive landscape for each of the product types is highlighted and market players are profiled.

