Happiest Minds Recognized as a 'Niche & Established' Player in Zinnov Zones IoT Technology Services

BENGALURU, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Happiest Minds Technologies, a next generation digital transformation, infrastructure, security and product engineering services company announced that it has been recognized as a 'Niche & Established' player in Zinnov Zones 2017 IoT Technology Services. This was made possible due to the end-to-end expertise that Happiest Minds brings across assessment services, connected devices, intelligent platforms, analytics, automation and integrated business workflows.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160913/406915 )



Sashi Kumar, CEO and MD of Happiest Minds commented, "This reaffirms our decision to have IoT as a key element of our go-to market strategy and help our customers create rich connected experiences that change the way people live, work and communicate. It's encouraging to see the progress we have made in a short time and we will continue to make investments on the ground to grow exponentially in our primary markets."

With the intersection of IoT and the digital landscape, organizations are now able to create new ways of engaging the business and its customers. The opportunities are immense and Happiest Minds recently bolstered its already thriving IoT business by acquiring Cupola Technology - a specializedIoT servicescompany with innovative solutions across the IoT lifecycle. This strategic acquisition is in line with Happiest Minds' vision to expand upon its already thriving IoT business by bringing in complimentary frameworks, ready to use solutions and marquee customers.

"Over the last couple of years, we have gained considerable traction with IoT and have built an enviable array of customers across the globe. We aim to augment our capabilities as an 'Established' player and build scale in the coming months across three key segments that we have categorized as Smart Living, Smart Enterprise and Smart Industrial. With the acquisition of Cupola coupled with a strong focus on building a robust partner ecosystem across devices, platforms and analytics, we are now in pole position to help organizations create a smart, secure and connected IoT experience," said Sandeep Agarwal, Head of the IoT COE at Happiest Minds Technologies.

Happiest Minds is also the only Indian IT company to be shortlisted for 'Leadership in IoT' at TechXlr8 2017 with the likes of Nokia, Orange and the DSP group. Some of the work that helped Happiest Minds secure its name amongst the leaders includes -

- Building a renewable energy farms monitoring system for a large European energy management company to aggregate data from wind turbines, solar panels and hydro plants.

- Helping a leading North American supplier of fuel dispensers in monitoring their fuel dispensation and achieving billing automation.

- Enabling a North American fire and smoke alarm manufacturer to connect its products to home automation IoT platforms like Apple's Homekit and Samsung's SmartThings by leveraging the full extent of our embedded engineering capabilities.

- Remote monitoring and diagnostics for a US solar panel manufacturer to track data related to power generation.

- Voice enabled home automation system for a US multinational conglomerate using voice commands by Amazon Alexa that are transmitted over the Azure IoT cloud.

- Quality control system for a global CPG major to monitor and track quality of perishable goods at the retail PoS using IoT and LORA technology.

Happiest Minds is on track to being the fastest Indian IT services company to reach a $100 million run rate and plans to go public within the next 3 years.

About Happiest Minds Technologies

Happiest Mindsenablesdigital transformationfor enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experience, business efficiency and actionable insights through an integrated set of disruptive technologies:big data analytics,Internet of things, mobility, cloud,security, unified communications,SDN-NFV, etc. Happiest Minds offers domain-centric solutions applying skills, IPs and functional expertise in IT services, product engineering, infrastructure management and security. These services have applicability across industry sectors such as retail, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, banking, insurance, hi-tech, engineering R&D, manufacturing, automotive and travel/transportation/hospitality.

Headquartered inBangalore,India; Happiest Minds has operations in the US, UK,The Netherlands,Australia andMiddle East.

About Zinnov

Zinnov was founded in 2002, with presence in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. With a strong foundation in Research and Strategy Consulting they enable their clients to accelerate growth and create efficiencies through innovation, productivity, technology, networked economies and cost savings. They work with clients in the Software, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Consumer Electronics, Storage, Healthcare, Financial Services & Retail, Semiconductor verticals in US, Europe, Japan & India.



Media Contact :

Zinnov

Nitika Goel

media@zinnov.com

Happiest Minds

media@happiestminds.com

