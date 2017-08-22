RICHMOND HILL, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX: HBP)(FRANKFURT: HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, today announced the publication of a peered-reviewed V-DOS47 manuscript in "Frontiers in Immunology" journal. V-DOS47 is Helix's second DOS47 development candidate following L-DOS47, which is currently in clinical testing for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

The article, entitled "Development and Characterization of a Camelid Single Domain Antibody-Urease Conjugate That Targets Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor Receptor 2", describes the design and construction of V-DOS47 for breast cancer and other potential indications. The paper can be accessed online at https://doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2017.00956.

"We are very pleased to present our V-DOS47 research work through a peer-reviewed forum," said Heman Chao, Ph.D., Chief Executive & Scientific Officer of Helix. "V-DOS47 research and development activities, coordinated by our Polish subsidiary, Helix Immuno-Oncology S.A., have been progressing well. We continue to work closely with our team in Poland to advance the DOS47 platform."

About V-DOS47

V-DOS47 is an antibody DOS47 conjugate that targets the vascular endothelial growth factor 2 receptor (VEGFR2). V-DOS47 is the second immuno-oncology drug candidate derived from the Company's DOS47 technology platform. V-DOS47 late phase preclinical and early phase clinical development is supported by a Grant Funding Agreement ("Agreement") with the Polish National Centre for Research and Development and Helix BioPharma Corp.'s wholly subsidiary Helix Immuno-Oncology S.A.

About Helix BioPharma Corp.

Helix BioPharma Corp. is an immuno-oncology company specializing in the field of cancer therapy. The company is actively developing innovative products for the prevention and treatment of cancer based on its proprietary technologies. Helix's product development initiatives include its novel L-DOS47 new drug candidate. Helix is currently listed on the TSX and FSE under the symbol "HBP".

