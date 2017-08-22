

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - JA Solar Holdings Company Ltd., (JASO) released a profit for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line fell to RMB19.86 million, or RMB0.08 per share. This was down from RMB116.28 million, or RMB0.41 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 78.6% to RMB0.88 billion. This was down from RMB4.11 billion last year.



JA Solar Holdings Company Ltd., earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB19.86 Mln. vs. RMB116.28 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -82.9% -EPS (Q2): RMB0.08 vs. RMB0.41 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -80.5% -Revenue (Q2): RMB0.88 Bln vs. RMB4.11 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -78.6%



