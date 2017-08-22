Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on August 23, 2017:



Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000670028 Securities maturity date 2024-08-23 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 15 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB007024B





Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.