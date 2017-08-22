Global Salicylic Acid Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.6% by 2021: Driven by Rising Concerns Toward Skin Infections

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Salicylic Acid Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global salicylic acid market to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Salicylic Acid Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing preference for processed food. The demand for processed food is growing rapidly, owing to its easy availability, longevity, and easy storage. Salicylic acid is predominantly used as a preservative in the food industry to maintain the color, flavor, texture, and nutrients. Salicylic acid helps to decimate microorganisms, such as yeasts, molds, and bacteria, and hinders the growth of enzymes that are responsible for the ripening of food.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising concerns toward skin infections. The rate of skin infections is growing year-over-year, owing to increasing migration, urbanization, and rapidly changing global climate. Skin infections include cellulitis, impetigo, shingles, warts, ringworm, nail fungus, and molluscum contagiosum. It is estimated that the global skin treatment market was valued at $17.22 billion in 2015 and is estimated to reach $20.53 billion by 2020. In addition, the United States dermatological market alone was valued at $11.32 billion in 2016. Salicylic acid acts as a prime ingredient in skin treatment products. Hence, the increasing adoption of skin treatment products is likely to boost the global salicylic acid market.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is preference for natural ingredients. Natural sources of salicylic acid, such as natural vegetables and fruits, are preferred over synthetic salicylic acid for skin treatment. This is because synthetic salicylic acid, when used for skin treatment procedures, results in several side effects, such as reddened skin, irritation, inflammation, and skin dryness. Salicylic acid in skin treatment plays a major role in treating various disorders. However, because of its exfoliating properties, salicylic acid causes the thinning of the dermal layer of the skin. The amount of salicylic acid in few facial creams and gels is more than 2%, which when used is harsh on the skin.

Key vendors



Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Alta Laboratories

J. M. Loveridge

Novacap

Sigma-Aldrich



Other prominent vendors



Hebei Jingye Group

Shandong Xinhua Longxin Chemical

SCPL

Zhenjiang Gaopeng Pharmaceutical

Salicylates And Chemicals

Finoric



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by application

Part 07: Market segmentation by geography

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lnj33l/global_salicylic

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716