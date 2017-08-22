Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2017) - CHC Student Housing Corp. (TSXV: CHC) ("CHC" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the previously announced sale of its property located in Windsor, Ontario for gross proceeds of $5.5 million. Net proceeds to CHC from the sale are approximately $1.8 million, after assumption of mortgage debt by the purchaser in the amount of approximately $3.7 million, and will be used to satisfy certain payables and for working capital while the ongoing strategic review process by the Company's Special Committee continues.

