

FRIDLEY (dpa-AFX) - Medtronic plc (MDT), an Ireland-based medical technology, services and solutions company, on Tuesday reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2018.



The company still expects full-year adjusted earnings per share growth to be in the range of 9 to 10 percent on a comparable, constant currency basis. Assuming current exchange rates remain similar for the rest of the year, the company's adjusted earnings per share would be affected by an approximate negative $0.03 to positive $0.01, including an approximate $0.00 to positive $0.02 impact in the second fiscal quarter.



In fiscal year 2018, the company expects comparable, constant currency revenue growth to be in the range of 4 to 5 percent. If current exchange rates remain similar for the remainder of the year, the company's revenue would be positively affected by approximately $380 million to $480 million for the fiscal year, including an approximate $25 to $75 million positive impact in the second fiscal quarter.



On average, 10 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $4.80 per share on revenues of $29.55 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Omar Ishrak, Medtronic chairman and chief executive officer, said, 'Looking ahead, we have now entered a period of clear acceleration in our innovation cycle, and we expect to see increasing momentum coming from several new product launches over the balance of the fiscal year.'



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, MDT shares were losing 1.38 percent to $82.37.



