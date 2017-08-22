LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- StaffConnect, provider of the world's leading enterprise mobile employee engagement platform, today announced it has been named a finalist in the second annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. StaffConnect was singled out in two categories: Achievement in Employee Engagement, for innovation in mobile technology to drive better employee experiences; and Employee Engagement Solution, for its bar-raising StaffConnect Mobile App Platform enhancements.

"The judges were extremely impressed with the quality of entries we received in the second annual Stevie Award for Great Employers. The dedication of the Stevie Award finalists to making workplaces great for employees is evident in every finalist nomination," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

"We are honored to have been recognized by the highly esteemed global panel of judges in not one, but two Stevie Award categories, and believe it underscores StaffConnect's disruption of the internal communications and employee engagement space with mobile-first technology that unites both desk and non-desk based employees," said Geraldine Osman, vice president of marketing, StaffConnect. "The StaffConnect platform has been designed specifically to increase engagement across the entire workforce. The secure native mobile app could be described as a new 'mobile, social intranet' which extends beyond enterprise social networks and workplace communication tools by encouraging and enabling employees to have a voice. The feature rich solution means employees are informed, engaged and experience a stronger more positive employee experience. For our customers this represents greater productivity, higher retention, better operating margins and increased shareholder value."

The StaffConnect Platform features:

StaffConnect App - unites the entire workforce from the field to the boardroom -- enabling all employees to engage with company communications and connect with and be inspired by corporate goals. Employees are empowered to express views and share knowledge across business-lines, titles and geographies; increasing job satisfaction, loyalty and retention. StaffConnect is designed specifically to deliver a better employee experience, which ultimately leads to better served customers, greater customer loyalty and increased revenues.

Management Console - provides authorized administrators a powerful yet simple tool to manage all aspects of the StaffConnect Platform. Reports and dashboards offer invaluable insight into employee engagement levels, to analyze and understand each individual, as well as the overall organizational experience.

AppSuccess Program - delivers customized consultations with a domain expert(s) to define a winning internal communications strategy, ensure a successful program and app launch, accelerate user adoption, and provide a pathway for feedback to continuously maximize app and program performance.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be announced and presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on Friday, September 22. More than 500 nominations from organizations around the world were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-related categories. More than 50 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award finalists. All finalists will ultimately be named Gold, Silver or Bronze Stevie Award winners, and the results will be revealed at the ceremony. Further details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2017 Stevie finalists are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

About StaffConnect

StaffConnect delivers the world's leading mobile employee engagement platform. The StaffConnect solution transforms the employee experience by enabling large enterprises to connect, communicate and engage their entire workforce, especially remote, non-desk employees. The customer-branded mobile app gives employees 'a voice' -- with access to company and user-generated content to increase loyalty and productivity. The cloud-hosted platform empowers employers to target that content, with analytics, to deepen engagement with everyone. From offices in London and San Francisco, StaffConnect's platform and domain expertise are supporting large businesses around the world to inspire their workforces to deliver better performance, improved customer experiences and greater shareholder value. For further information, please visit: www.staffconnectapp.com.

