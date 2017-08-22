SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company"), a development-stage company which specializes in the creation of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technologies, announces the launch of a presale campaign on the Indiegogo platform at http://www.indiegogo.com.

The presale campaign is scheduled to begin on August 29, 2017; showcasing Gopher's first rolled-out consumer product, THE GUARDIAN ORB, a Proprietary Pet Tracking device with no monthly fees. http://guardianorb.com/

Gopher received Arrow Electronics ("Arrow") certification ("certification") for the purpose of this Indiegogo campaign. Qualifying for and receiving this certification will allow the Company to "badge" its campaign with Arrow Certification.

"We have developed the Guardian Orb as a pilot project to demonstrate our new technologies. Fortunately, there is also a large market for pet tracking devices and we believe that our product, which has no subscription costs and a long distance range, will be able to effci8vely compete in the market," stated Dr. Rittman, Gopher's CTO.

"We decided on an Indiegogo campaign as an effort to show our technology to the millions of early adopters and entrepreneurs that are using the platform every month. We look forward to becoming a significant contributor to that community," continued Mr. Rittman.

Gopher Protocol will be disclosing additional corporate developments soon and the Company recommends visiting www.gopherprotocol.com in the meantime. Further, there is a video describing Gopher's technology suite here: https://youtu.be/ynwqqVo8q58

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) ("Gopher" and the "Company") (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. The Company has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide. Gopher envisions this system as an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

Corporate Site: http://gopherprotocol.com

Press page/ press kit - http://gopherprotocol.com/?page_id=228

Consumer and product website for Guardian Patch: http://www.guardianpatch.com/.

About Guardian Pet Tracker http://www.guardianpettracker.com/

The Guardian Pet Tracker (Sphere Internal name - the "Sphere") system is a derivative technology of Gopher's Guardian Patch technology. The Sphere is designed to provide its users with local tracking capability using a re-chargeable/replaceable battery source. Gopher intends to release pre-production units in limited test in the near future.

GOPH disclosure: More info: SEC link /technology abstract:

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:



Dr. Danny Rittman CTO

Gopher Protocol Inc.

VM Only 888-685-7336



Media: press@gopherprotocol.com



