CAVE CREEK, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Endexx Corporation (OTC PINK: EDXC), a provider of innovative phyto-nutrient-based food and nutritional products, is pleased to report another record sales growth quarter for its third quarter of fiscal 2017. For the three months ended June 30, 2017, the Company generated $142K in sales, representing a 13% sequential quarterly increase and a year-over-year revenue growth of 237%.

Third Quarter 2017 Milestones and Updates:

Received state pharmacy approval for its AutoSpense alternative delivery system in Iowa for prescription will-call and retail pharmacy sales support.

Appointed Dr. Daniel Kiddy as Chief Medical Officer of Endexx, assigned to manage and oversee recent acquisition of Phyto-Labs, LLC division.

Began shipment of Third Eye Chai, the Company's CBD-Infused gourmet tea beverages, to pre-order customers with the first batch consisting of over 28,000 tea bags.

Management presented at Planet MicroCap Showcase 2017, Marcum Conference New York and the LD Micro Invitational Conference.

Unveiled two new product from Phyto Labs LLC- its Amrita™ is aimed at enhancing energy and recovery, and Nightcaps©, is a night-time and plane travel sleep aid

CEO Todd Davis commented, "We generated yet another record-breaking quarter based on the success of our product launches. This past quarter was extremely exciting as it reinforced the strength of our acquisition and product launch strategy. Endexx advanced these efforts with the launch of Amrita™, our uniquely flavored cannabidiol (CBD) beverages aimed to enhance energy and recovery, and Nightcaps©, a night-time and plane travel sleep aid. These new products add to our growing collection of products including teas, oils, capsules, chews for dogs and many other products that offer many beneficial features. Our products have generated a lot of interest and with each product launch, we have noticed a significant spike in sales for our other products, a key indication in how our products are complimentary in the wellness of treating pain, anxiety, arthritis, as well as other ailments. From the corporate perspective, we are preparing for the uplist of our shares and believe that we will be able to deliver in all areas as our revenue continues to grow each quarter."

About Endexx

Endexx provides innovative inventory management and technology solutions. Endexx, with its collaborative partners and consultants, develops and distributes two consumable product lines derived from industrial hemp, which is organic and naturally rich in phytocannabinoids. Phyto-Bites®, is its CBD-infused soft chews for dogs. The dog treats are formulated to promote health and support the reduction of separation anxiety, pain and inflammation. The company also has two technology products and services that launched in 2014 -- the M3hub and the Autospense™. Both products provide essential solutions to promote regulatory compliance and full accountability through "seed to sale" inventory management and an "End of Sale" technology integration. Based on principles developed by the pharmacological industry, the m3hub platform is the first standardized software solution for tracking pharmaceutical grade marijuana that maintains compliance with federal, state and local regulations. It is intended to provide a smooth transition to eventual federal mandates. The Autospense™ is a commercial grade inventory control and dispensing device that provides up-to-the-minute accounting details and ensures both product and patient security. By automating the dispensing process, Autospense™ increases productivity and reduces costs for marijuana retailers, while enhancing their service quality by reducing transaction time for customers. Websites include: www.cbdunlimited.com, www.endexx.com, www.m3hub.com, www.phytobites.com.

Safe Harbor Notice

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities, and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

