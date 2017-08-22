PHOENIX, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Today American Green, Inc. (OTC PINK: ERBB) is very pleased to announce that after nearly two years of hard work by key people engaged in the project, the Company has rekindled a fantastic working relationship with Natural Herbal Remedies, the company's licensed grow partner. American Green and NHR have signed an agreement beneficial to each party designed to be sustainable for years to come.

"The Cannabis market, as new as it is, does not have a simple path to any outcome for entrepreneurs, business owners and municipalities alike," said David Gwyther, acting president at American Green and Board Chair. "The challenges in this project included sidestepping pitfalls from ex-employees within and outside the Company. But in true AG style, we persevere, and while nothing in our new industry seems to move as fast as we'd like it to, I believe we're nearing the day that both we and many of our shareholders have looked forward to. We are excited to be working with NHR again and confident our facility will provide the highest quality product for their use in their Arizona dispensary," Gwyther concluded.

"I've been involved in many projects over the years and have never seen one present a challenge at every turn," said Pat Carrigan, Chief Operating Officer at American Green. "What we started working with was little more than an idea. NHR have been great to work with. They are solid people and we look forward to a long, successful relationship," Carrigan concluded.

NHR collectively had this to add: After a year and a half of working through challenges created by everyone except the people who really mattered in the relationship between our two companies, it's great to be working with American Green again. Pat [Carrigan] and their current staff of professionals made getting this back on track easy and the whole experience has once again shown that good people with clear goals and communication can accomplish just about anything.

In other news, as the final stages of construction lead to a completed building, American Green has selected its new offices in preparation for what it believes will be an exciting future, both near and long term. The company is already busy with machine roll-outs, cultivation management, and its CBD operations which are poised for extreme growth; And with only several weeks of due diligence remaining, the Nipton, California 'Cannabis Hospitality Town' conceived to revitalize both town and the nearby region, the need for comfortable, convenient space to operate from has never been more in demand. The company will take possession of its new offices located at 11011 S 48th St in Phoenix, AZ immediately after Labor Day and will welcome visits as always and make photos of our progress available for those who can't drop by to say "hello."

About American Green, Inc.

American Green, Inc., became, in 2009, one of the first publicly traded technology companies in the cannabis industry. Now, with over 50,000 individual shareholders, more than any other company in the cannabis sector, American Green's mission is to lead the cannabis industry. Leveraging our team of professionals in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, retail, and community outreach, we strive to develop sustainable initiatives, while increasing shareholder value and company profit.

