KontrolFreek® today announced KontrolFreek Striker, a Performance Thumbstick™ set designed to enhance precision and playability in sports video games like Electronic Art's (EA) FIFA series, Psyonix's Rocket League and Konami's Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) series. KontrolFreek Striker's key features include:

A bold neon color scheme and original design inspired by classic Premier League balls.

Increased grip and height (3.6mm) to OEM thumbsticks to improve players' shot accuracy, passes and overall movement.

Available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One at KontrolFreek.com, Amazon.com and select international specialty gaming stores.

"Whether one calls it football or soccer, it's the world's largest spectator sport and it commands huge international audiences for games like FIFA, Rocket League and PES," said Ashish Mistry, CEO of KontrolFreek. "And whether gamers prefer to score goals with their feet or fenders, players in today's competitive gaming environment require precision to take down opponents. With Striker, we're offering a bold piece of gaming gear that gives players the competitive edge and a customization option they'll love."

To celebrate the launch of Striker, KontrolFreek is partnering with FIFA Interactive World Cup 2016 champion, Mohamad Al-Bacha, to host an interactive challenge at Gamescom in Cologne, Germany. From Aug. 25-26, 2017, attendees will have the opportunity to play one-on-one against Al-Bacha in FIFA 17 for the chance to win €1,000. Up to €5,000 in total prizes will be awarded to fans who can defeat one of the best FIFA players in world. Gamescom attendees can sign up for the chance to challenge Al-Bacha at KontrolFreek.com/KFCup.

In addition to Striker, KontrolFreek recently launched its latest Performance Thumbstick collaboration with famed video game developer, Bungie: KontrolFreek Destiny 2: Ghost. Designed to enhance both the Player-vs-Player (PvP) and Player-vs-Environment (PvE) experience in the upcoming Destiny 2, KontrolFreek Destiny 2: Ghost features the iconic "Ghost" design and a hybrid thumb surface for exceptional comfort and grip. The mid-rise thumbstick set adds only 8.6mm of height to OEM sticks for minimal adjustment time while maximizing quickness and control when accuracy is critical. KontrolFreek Destiny 2: Ghost is available online at KontrolFreek.com and through select global retailers like Best Buy, GameStop, JBHiFi and Amazon.com.

Striker and Destiny 2: Ghost are KontrolFreek's latest in a string of compelling 2017 releases, which include the company's line of Performance Gaming Wear, KontrolFreek 12 FT Gaming Cable, FPS Freek Edge Performance Thumbstick set, GamerPack Alpha Performance Thumbstick set and a new line of controller skins called KontrolFreek Shields, which allow gamers to customize the look of first-party PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers without the need for expensive paint jobs or messy DIY project. Additional product's in the company's portfolio range from KontrolFreek Performance Grips™ for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers to lifestyle apparel and accessories like KontrolFreek CleanFreek.

About KontrolFreek

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, KontrolFreek® is the pioneer in making Performance Gaming Gear with products available in over 9,000 retail locations in 40 countries. Its products combine ergonomics with innovative materials to improve and enhance the gaming experience for players of all skill levels. Best known for its Performance Thumbstick™ line, KontrolFreek introduced the concept of extending controllers' thumbsticks for improved control and accuracy in 2009. Since then, it has continued developing its portfolio of high-quality products that enhance the overall gaming experience.

