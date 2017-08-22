Global Visual Technologies in Education Market to Grow at a CAGR of 32.8% by 2021: Surging Investments in Improving Technology Infrastructure

DUBLIN, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Visual Technologies in Education Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global visual technologies in education market to grow at a CAGR of 32.88% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Visual Technologies in Education Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the rising popularity of IoT and wearable devices. The increasing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) is expected to boost the demand for visual technologies in the education market globally over the next few years. The ease of integration of smart devices with significant visual technologies such as AR and VR are also contributing to the growth of the market in focus. The increasing demand for wearable devices is also anticipated to augment the growth of the market in the coming years.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is surging investments in improving technology infrastructure. Schools and colleges have increasingly started spending on developing infrastructure to provide digital solutions to students. Various institutions are replacing conventional classrooms with virtual classrooms. Globally, there are numerous universities investing considerably in strengthening their ICT set-ups. This process involves the continuous upgrading of computers, tablets, and other digital resources.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the high hardware price due to steep R&D expenditure. Since visual technologies involve intricacies and change dynamically, significant expenses are incurred in the R&D of these devices. This accentuates the overall costs, which eventually increases the selling price of these devices. Schools in advanced economies might still be able to bear the high costs of these technologies. However, they are still out of reach for schools and universities in the least developed countries (LDCs) and gradually emerging economies. As a result, the growth of the market is being impeded.

Key vendors



Alchemy VR

EON Reality

Magic Leap

Oculus

Qlik

Stratasys

VR



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01:Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Geographical segmentation

Part 07: Market segmentation by product

Part 08: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Other prominent vendors

Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z6sfcl/global_visual

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716