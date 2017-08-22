Glance Technologies Signs Ricky's Restaurant Chain With 90 Locations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Glance Technologies Inc. (CSE: GET.CN)(OTCQB: GLNNF)(CSE: GET.WT)(FKT: GJT) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to offer its mobile payment app for restaurants and merchants, Glance Pay, at the Ricky's Group of Family-Style Restaurants, http://www.gotorickys.com. The Ricky's Group currently has 90 locations across Canada and is growing. The 90 locations are comprised of Ricky's All Day Grill, Ricky's Country Restaurant and Ricky's Cafe. The same group that owns Ricky's also owns Fatburger Canada.

"Ricky's is committed to engaging with industry leading advances and technologies that will continuously improve our operations and guest experience. Glance Pay's mobile payment solution gives Ricky's the clear advantage in becoming even more operationally efficient while respecting both our guests' time and the demand for fast and secure mobile payments," says Stacey Hansson, Senior Vice President, Ricky's.

Glance Pay has been growing rapidly since its launch 11 months ago. To date there are over 230 locations signed up to use the Glance Pay app. The mobile payments industry is already valued at $5.5 trillion in China and expected to grow rapidly in North America over the next 3 years as well. Glance is well positioned to be a leader in mobile payments with a strong presence in Canada and intentions announced for US expansion.

"We feel it is a true fit to have the well-known Ricky's Group of Family-Style Restaurants use Glance Pay to bring an even better experience to their guests and their long-standing and growing demographic," says Glance CEO, Desmond Griffin. "With 100% fraud protection and security, plus many in-app marketing features, Glance Pay brings a proven focus of added value to both Ricky's and their customers."

Ricky's Group of Family-Style Restaurants

Ricky's began as a pancake restaurant in BC in 1960. Since the late 1970s, it has evolved into a successful restaurant franchise known for big breakfasts, large portions and extensive menu. Ricky's All Day Grill is part of the Ricky's Group of Family-style Restaurants, with 90 locations across Canada. Frank Di Benedetto is the CEO/Owner of FDF Brandz, which includes Ricky's Group of Family-style Restaurants and Fatburger Canada.

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies owns and operates Glance Pay, a streamlined payment system that revolutionizes how smartphone users choose where to dine, order food and drink, settle bills, access digital receipts, earn great rewards and interact with merchants. Glance is building a valuable network of merchants and consumers, and offers targeted in-app marketing, social media marketing, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging and custom rewards programs. The Glance Pay mobile payment system consists of proprietary technology, which includes user apps available for free downloads in iOS (Apple) and Android formats, a merchant manage apps, large scale technology hosting environment with sophisticated anti-fraud technology and lightning fast payment processing.

For more information about Glance, please go to Glance Technologies' website.

