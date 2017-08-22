Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Gain From Increasing Need of Hygiene in Various Industries From 2014 to 2025: Million Insights

FELTON, California, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global antimicrobial coating market was worth USD 2.44 billion in 2015. Indian pharmaceutical companies are driving into antimicrobial market to be in line with the regulatory standards. The effect of micro-organisms on people improves health concerns owing to boost the market over the forecast period.

Industries such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, packaging, hospitality and private & public water treatments drive the market positively over the coming years. Hygiene and cleanliness in various manufacturing and process industries have led the rapid advancement of this industry. Micro-organisms such as parasites, germs, and microorganism which are primarily developed on the surfaces can be restricted.

Antimicrobial coatings are developed to limit the growth of microorganisms on the surface. With the advancements in health care sectors and rising concern for the increase in infection due to the environment boost the overall market growth. With the greater impact on microorganism development and survival, it is mostly used in disinfectants and cleaning agents. The market is cost effective and time efficient which are the key drivers for the industry growth. With the ever degrading immune system of today's human species, antimicrobial coatings help in stopping the spread of germs.

Surface modification and coatings dominated the product segment accounting for a market share of around 55.7% of total volume in 2015. Modification and antimicrobial powder coatings are the key product segments in this market. The main concern of paint process segment is protection of the dry film against fungal and algae growth. So, biocides are used to maintain the product's usage period and to preserve the desired look of the painted surface for a longer period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size & Forecast Report 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/antimicrobial-coatings-market

The use of antimicrobial coatings can be found in water treatment, medical and commercial purposes. Key applications include food and beverage processing, packaging, sanitary facilities and kitchen, air conditioning and ventilation systems, antimicrobial textile, construction, mold remediation and others segment.

With over 35% of market share North American market dominated the overall regional segment. The region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2016 to 2025. High living standards coupled with growing healthcare and facility expenditure in the U.S. are the major driving forces. The growth of major industries such as medical, construction, paint, automobile and food mainly in Asia Pacific region will serve as major opportunities for investment in this region.

The industry displays oligopolistic features with a few large enterprises holding a significant share of the total revenue generated by the overall market. Some of the key companies include Pertinax Pharma, HeIQ Materials, AkzoNobel NV, Damond Vogel, Kastus, Nanograde, Dow Microbial Control and Sherwin-Williams among others.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Hydrocarbon Solvents Market - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hydrocarbon-solvents-market

Washer Fluid Industry - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/washer-fluid-market

Castor Oil Industry - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/castor-oil-market

Biopesticide Consumption Industry - https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/biopesticide-consumption-market

Market Segment ation :

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• Antimicrobial powder coatings

• Silver

• Copper

• Other

• Surface modifications and coatings

• E. Coli

• Listeria

• Pseudomonas

• Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• Sanitary facilities and kitchen

• Air conditioning and ventilation systems

• Food processing and packaging

• Antimicrobial textile

• Mold remediation

• Construction

• Other applications

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

• North America

• U.S.

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Asia Pacific

• China

• India

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com



Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/