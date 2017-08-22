ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Altius Minerals Corporation (TSX: ALS)("Altius") reports that it will release financial results for its first quarter ended July 31, 2017 on Thursday, September 14, after the close of market.

Altius expects to report attributable royalty revenue(1) of approximately $14.8 million for the first quarter ended July 31, 2017. This represents a new quarterly royalty record that is 10.4% higher than the immediately prior fiscal quarter and is 78% higher than the comparable quarter of the prior fiscal year.

The increases are largely due to improving base metal, metallurgical coal and iron ore prices and slightly improved potash production volumes and prices.

A conference call will be held on Friday, September 15, 2017, starting at 9:00 a.m. EST to further discuss the first quarter results. To participate in the conference call, use the following dial-in numbers and conference ID, or join the webcast on-line as detailed below.

Fiscal 2018 First Quarter Financials Call Information:

Time: 9.00 a.m. EST on Friday, September 15, 2017 Dial-In Numbers: +1 (844) 473-0974 (Canada) +1 (480) 696-7316 (International) Pass code: 72013430 Conference Title: Altius Q1- F2018 Webcast URL: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/2nwz3adp

The call will be webcast and archived on the Corporation's website for a limited time.

(1) Attributable royalty revenue is a non-IFRS measure and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. For a detailed description and examples of the reconciliation of this measure, please see the Corporation's MD&A disclosures for prior quarterly and annual reporting periods, which are available at http://altiusminerals.com/financial-statements.

About Altius

Altius' directly and indirectly held diversified royalties and streams generate revenue from 15 operating mines. These are located in Canada and Brazil and produce copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, potash and thermal (electrical) and metallurgical coal. The portfolio also includes numerous pre-development stage royalties covering a wide spectrum of mineral commodities and jurisdictions. It also holds a large portfolio of exploration stage projects which it has generated for deal making with industry partners that results in newly created royalties and equity and minority interests.

Altius has 43,208,291 common shares issued and outstanding that are listed on Canada's Toronto Stock Exchange. It is a member of both the S&P/TSX Small Cap and S&P/TSX Global Mining Indices.

