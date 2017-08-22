sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,322 Euro		-0,209
-2,78 %
WKN: 172912 ISIN: CA0209361009 Ticker-Symbol: VTM 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,323
7,755
14:17
7,32
7,756
14:17
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTIUS MINERALS CORPORATION7,322-2,78 %