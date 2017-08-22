The institutional investor fund ABMIIF, which is managed by Stefnir hf, is the guarantor of bonds issued by Arion Bank, which were admitted to trading on NASDAQ OMX Iceland hf. in 2014.



The fund reported annual earnings of ISK 595 million according to the income statement and the earnings are stated as an increase in units in the fund's accounts.



The net assets of the fund at the end of June 2017 totalled ISK 16,702 million according to the balance sheet.



The interim financial statement was audited by Deloitte ehf. in accordance with international standards on auditing. It is the auditor's opinion that the interim financial statement gives a clear picture of the performance of the fund in the first half of 2017, its financial position as of 30 June 2017 and changes in the fund's net assets in the first half of 2017 in accordance with the Annual Accounts Act and the regulations on the financial statements of management companies of UCITS set by the Icelandic Financial Supervisory Authority.



The fund's interim financial statement will be available on the website of Stefnir hf. from today.



For further information on the interim financial statement of ABMIIF please contact Flóki Halldórsson, managing director of Stefnir, on +354 444 7464.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642310