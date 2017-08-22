TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- Terra Firma Capital Corporation (TSX VENTURE: TII) ("Terra Firma" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the closing of a $CDN 10.7 million first mortgage loan (the "Loan") secured by development land located in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Loan closed and was fully funded on August 18, 2017 through a combination of cash from the Company's balance sheet and syndicate investors. The deployment of this capital is expected to positively impact the earnings of the Company beginning in the three-month period ending September 30, 2017.

"With a very robust pipeline of transactions in the works, we are very pleased and excited with the closing of this transaction in Atlanta which represents one of the many new loans that we currently have letters of intent in place for, and are in the process of closing this quarter," noted Glenn Watchorn, President and CEO of Terra Firma Capital Corporation. "We remain very encouraged with the depth, strength and interest level of our syndicate investors which combined with our outlook and deal flow, bodes extremely well for Terra Firma's earnings growth in due course."

About Terra Firma

Terra Firma is a full service, publicly traded real estate finance company that provides real estate financings secured by investment properties and real estate developments throughout Canada and the United States. The Company focuses on arranging and providing financing with flexible terms to real estate developers and owners who require shorter-term loans to bridge a transitional period of one to five years where they require capital at various stages of development or redevelopment of a property. These loans are typically repaid with lower cost, longer-term debt obtained from other Canadian financial institutions once the applicable transitional period is over or the redevelopment is complete, or from proceeds generated from the sale of the real estate assets. Terra Firma offers a full spectrum of real estate financing under the guidance of strict corporate governance, clarity and transparency. For further information please visit Terra Firma's website at www.tfcc.ca.

Contacts:

Terra Firma Capital Corporation

Glenn Watchorn

Chief Executive Officer

416.792.4702

gwatchorn@tfcc.ca



Terra Firma Capital Corporation

Y. Dov Meyer

Executive Vice Chairman

416.792.4709

ydmeyer@tfcc.ca



Spinnaker Capital Markets Inc.

Ali Mahdavi

Managing Director

416.962.3300

am@spinnakercmi.com



