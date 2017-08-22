Altierre Corp., a provider of the world's highest density, ultra-low energy, long-range wireless technology and applications for the Internet of Things (IoT) market, today announced two additions to its France-based European executive team. Guillaume Vicot has joined the company as General manager, Europe, Middle East and Asia (EMEA) and Niclas Qvist has joined as Vice President, Partner management Marketing.

Vicot joins Altierre's management team after 17 successful years in the Auto-ID industry, barcode scanning and mobile computing. He most recently served as Vice President of sales, Western Europe, for PSC Datalogic, leader in the bar code scanning industry, where he oversaw a team of more than 100 people and developed a tactical go-to-market strategy, achieving revenue well over US$100 million.

"Guillaume has many top level strategic relationships with retailers across several countries," said Altierre Chairman and CEO Sunit Saxena. "He has been working in the European retail ecosystem for the last 10 years and is a perfect choice to lead Altierre to a leadership position in the important and growing EMEA market." Altierre solutions are deployed across the landscape of France in 300 cities.

Qvist has an international background, is multilingual and has deep business expertise on a number of continents where he has successfully built partner networks and sales teams. He brings 15 years of experience in growing sales and marketing globally, with extensive work delivering digital, wireless and IT solutions for retailers. Qvist has held several VP-level positions, specializing in business transformation, channel management and solution selling across Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Europe. He was Executive Vice President of Marketing at Pricer for many years. He also has an entrepreneurial background, having founded and managed several companies in the retail space. He earned a Master in Science, Industrial Engineering Business Management from Linköping University in Sweden and is also a graduate of Ecole Nationale Supérieure d'Arts et Métiers in France.

"With the addition of Niclas we're gaining a high caliber, experienced Marketing and Sales executive who is as well-versed in technology as he is in marketing," said Saxena. "We're excited by the combination of skills he brings to the table."

