WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced that WNS and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG®) jointly won the silver award for customer loyalty in the 'Measurement' category at the 2017 Loyalty360 Awards. The award acknowledged WNS' analytics solution which measures IHG®'s campaign effectiveness for its loyalty program IHG® Rewards Club - one of the most elaborate measurement-based, data-driven, multi-channel promotional programs.

"We're honored to receive this esteemed award recognizing WNS' analytics expertise in delivering differentiated, technology-enabled and domain-led analytical solutions to our clients," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"We are always proud to talk about our success with WNS in building campaigns from the ground up on a foundation of complex test-n-learn, not only to accurately measure their commercial value, but also to learn which offers are most relevant and influential with each customer," said Jim Spriggs, Director, Database Marketing Analytics, InterContinental Hotels Group.

"When speaking to our brand membership, we hear time and again that measurement is among the biggest challenges in customer loyalty today," said Mark Johnson, CEO of Loyalty360. "WNS-IHG's win in the category speaks to the sophistication of its measurement processes, as well as the dedication of the company to creating unique and memorable experiences for its customers."

IHG® partnered with WNS to develop a promotional engagement program, called Accelerate, which uses various types of tailored offers to foster awareness, trial, and utilization of IHG®'s programs, brands, products, and channels. This program is driven by strong customer analytics and deep domain knowledge of the hospitality industry.

WNS' analytics practice currently has over 2,200 researchers and analytics experts, delivering for more than 50 global businesses across industries. WNS provides a broad spectrum of analytics products and services, including big data, business intelligence and reporting, machine learning, research, marketing, social media, risk, fraud, claims, and customer relationship management. The WNS Analytics practice is complemented by a robust R&D center, focused on innovation and emerging technologies.

About Loyalty360 Awards

The Customer Loyalty Awards recognize brands that have consistently demonstrated excellence in customer-centric initiatives to enhance customer experience, loyalty and engagement. At the Loyalty360 Awards companies vie for top honors in six categories: Loyalty Rewards Program, Technology Trends, Customer Experience Engagement, Customer Insights, Creative Campaign and Measurement. This year the winners were announced as a part of Loyalty Expo 2017, May 2-4 at Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida, U.S.A.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), is a leading global business process management company. WNS offers business value to 300+ global clients by combining operational excellence with deep domain expertise in key industry verticals including Travel, Insurance, Banking and Financial Services, Manufacturing, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods, Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare and Utilities. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of business process management services such as finance and accounting, customer interaction services, technology solutions, research and analytics and industry specific back office and front office processes. As of June 30, 2017, WNS had 34,789 professionals across 52 delivery centers worldwide including China, Costa Rica, India, Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information, visit www.wns.com.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

