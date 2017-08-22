The Global Oil & Gas Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Services Market is Expected to Witness a CAGR of 6.95%, by Revenue, Till 2022 - Mordor Intelligence Study

HYDERABAD, India, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Implementing asset integrity management across all the sectors in the oil & gas industry is extremely critical in the current day scenario. The demand for energy is rising constantly, and there is a decline in productivity among the existing oil & gas fields amidst a sustained low oil & gas price environment. Asset integrity measures help maintain the onshore and offshore assets, ensure minimal unexpected down times and enhance productivity from the existing assets. Moreover, it also ensures that the required business processes, systems, tools, competence, and resources are in place throughout the asset lifecycle. Hence, continued strategic investments in this field are a necessity for the companies in the sector, so as to optimize operations, increase the safety factor during operations, gain maximum benefit from the existing portfolios, and avoid potential environmental risks.

Asset integrity management services include, design review and verification, inspection, risk assessment, maintenance support (reliability, predictive, and preventive strategies), testing, monitoring, obsolescence mitigation, corrosion services, process safety, mechanical integrity services, and health, safety & environmental strategies (HSE).

Factors, such as, improved profitability and prevention of downtime because of AIM, increasing number of new finds in deep-water and ultra-deep-water, growing focus on operational performance, safety and reliability, stringent government regulations, field development, MRI in the established offshore provinces, etc., are driving the market growth.

North America is the leading market for AIM services, followed by the Asia-Pacific region. The latter has the highest growth rate, and is expected to overtake North America in the next five years.

By country, United States accounted for the largest market share in 2016, among other countries, such as, China, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Kuwait. The United States is expected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growth in oil & gas industry, increased stringency in regulations, and the need to improve efficiency, productivity, safety, and integrity of the assets.

Study Objectives:

1.To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure, along with the forecast for various segments and sub-segments of the asset integrity management (AIM) services.

2.To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the asset integrity management (AIM) services, on the basis of various market determinants, such as, supply-chain analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, etc.

3. To analyze historical data and forecast revenue for the market segments, along with their respective growth rates.

4.To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and prospects.

5.To identify the regions and segments poised for the fastest growth, and provide comprehensive analysis.

6. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyze their core competencies, and draw a competitive landscape of the market.

7.To track and analyze competitive developments, such as, joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers & acquisitions, new product & service developments, and R&D in the global asset integrity management services market.

