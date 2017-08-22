Conotoxia to Highlight its Brand at Gamescom 2017

LONDON, August 22, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Gamescom has been bringing forth the most influential, groundbreaking and innovative brands in today's gaming and entertainment world since 2009. Conotoxia will feature financial solutions for video game developers, publishers and enthusiasts at the German event.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/453681/cinkciarz_logo.jpg )

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/547502/Conotoxia_Gamescom.jpg )

Called "the Heart of Gaming", Gamescom is touted as the biggest gaming convention in Europe. The event, held in Cologne between the 22nd and 26th of August, draws around 345,000 visitors. The trade fair will welcome gamers, service providers and representatives of both the digital entertainment and gaming industry.

This will be a record-setting year for the event for more reasons than just its massive size over 200,000 square meters. German Chancellor Dr. Angela Merkel will open Gamescom 2017, which makes this historical as this is the very first time a sitting Chancellor has ever opened the convention. Additionally, Gamescom revealed that they are expecting nearly 1000 exhibitors, among those are Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo, Activision and Ubisoft.

"Gamescom is an opportunity for exhibitors to present their current and future products. It also addresses the needs of gamers, distributors and producers connected to the gaming industry. This approach is in line with our strategy. We are going to present the international brand Conotoxia and showcase our current services and those around the corner. A fine example is Conotoxia Pay, which enables online payments based on state of the art technology," explains Kamil Sahaj, CMO at Cinkciarz, the parent company of Conotoxia.

The Cinkciarz group allows its customers to exchange foreign currencies using cutting edge technology alongside extremely attractive conversion rates and transfer fees. The services of Cinkciarz group are used by individuals as well as businesses and transactions can be executed at any time with the use of express and free online transfers. Conotoxia will be offering the same transparency, strength and innovation critical to the global money transfer and payment services industry.