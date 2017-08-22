HERNDON, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/22/17 -- EdgeConneX®, specializing in global data center solutions at the edge of the network, today announces its new partnership with Sacramento Internet Exchange (Sacramento-IX), building a connectivity node directly into its Sacramento Edge Data Center® (EDC). Sacramento-IX was started in the summer of 2017 by Ninja-IX. Strategically located within 14 miles of downtown Sacramento and 25 miles from Sacramento International Airport, the 29,400-square-foot EDC was purpose-built to provide customers with a secure colocation facility for the low-latency delivery of content and applications to local-market consumers.

Through this partnership, Sacramento has gained its first Internet Exchange, providing the region's enterprises with advanced peering capabilities. Previously, Sacramento has been reliant upon the San Francisco Bay Area for content delivery, however, with the deployment of the Sacramento-IX node within this EDC, EdgeConneX will be able to localize traffic to the local metro market, providing tenants with peering independence and redundancy. Alongside one other data center provider, EdgeConneX will be the founding facility for the first Sacramento-IX.

"Following successful partnerships with EdgeConneX in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Richmond, we're looking forward to this latest venture, as it provides an opportunity for the peering community to grow in Northern California," says Paul Emmons, Executive Director, Ninja-IX. "As the new Internet Exchange in the region, the availability of Sacramento-IX within EdgeConneX's Sacramento EDC strengthens interconnectivity, providing a new layer of IX services and critical Internet infrastructure."

EdgeConneX's Sacramento EDC provides concurrently maintainable power in a minimum of an N+1 configuration to include Power Distribution Units (PDUs), Uninterruptable Power Supplies (UPSs) and generators. In addition, the building contains diverse Points of Entry (PoEs), with a variety of fiber conduits to physically diverse Meet-Me Rooms (MMRs). With multi-stage security containment systems, mantraps and interior managed security zones, the Sacramento EDC boasts superior physical security. The current list of network providers at the EDC include Comcast, CenturyLink, Integra and Zayo Group.

"At EdgeConneX, our goal is to expand the edge of the network with advanced peering options across our full portfolio of Edge Data Centers," explains Clint Heiden, Chief Commercial Officer, EdgeConneX. "This latest venture with Sacramento-IX brings us one step closer to achieving that goal, providing our tenants with advanced peering opportunities with the necessary connectivity to rapidly and securely deliver bandwidth-intensive content and applications with ease and simplicity."

For more information about EdgeConneX and its leading Edge of network infrastructure solutions for expanding and improving access to wireless and data communications, visit edgeconnex.com or email info@edgeconnex.com.

About EdgeConneX®

EdgeConneX® is the only global Edge Data Center® provider. Creating purpose-built, edge-of-network infrastructure solutions that extend the internet's reach, EdgeConneX enables the fastest and most secure delivery of content, cloud services and applications. Edge Data Centers host bandwidth intensive and latency sensitive data closer to end-users, establishing a more secure, reliable and cost effective distribution model for the internet. For more information, please visit the EdgeConneX Internet of Everywhere® at edgeconnex.com.

About Sacramento Internet Exchange

Sacramento-IX is part of Ninja-IX Corporation, a not for profit corporation that operates exchanges in Honolulu, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Richmond and Sacramento. Since 2012 our goal is to provide local peering fabrics in locations that are underserved or cost prohibitive. Currently all of our projects feature no monthly service charge from the IX. Ninja-IX provides exchanges based Brocade Switches with Multi-Protocol Label Switching (MPLS) interconnection, BIRD Route Servers and 24×7 monitoring and maintained by volunteers. Critical internet infrastructure such as Root Servers and as112 are also collocated in our fabrics. Many US content delivery networks (CDNS) are participants in our various projects. For more information, please contact peering@ninja-ix.net or visit www.ninja-ix.net.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3164049



MEDIA CONTACT:

iMiller Public Relations for EdgeConneX

+1 866 307 2510

pr@imillerpr.com



