Global Superhydrophobic Coatings Market to Grow at a CAGR of 33% by 2021: Key Vendors are RPM International, Aculon, Cytonix, NEI Corporation & NTT Advanced Technology

The "Global Superhydrophobic Coatings Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global superhydrophobic coatings market to grow at a CAGR of 33.31% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Superhydrophobic Coatings Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the use of PECVD. PECVD technology is gaining prominence in recent years. The technology can be used to apply superhydrophobic coatings onto the surface of plastics, glass, and metallic substrates at room temperature. The technology is employed to apply an ultrathin superhydrophobic coating on both the internal and external surface of the structure. It safeguards the personnel from exposure to the vapors of the coating composition.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growing demand in power electronics. The use of electronic goods has been increasing significantly over the years. These are sensitive to water and moisture, thereby creating the demand for waterproof coatings (superhydrophobic coatings). Electronics manufacturing companies are also emphasizing on the development of waterproof coatings. Sony launched waterproof Xperia Z1 Android phone in the market in 2013, earning the highest sales in the market. In recent years, many electronic manufacturing companies have been launching waterproof electronic gadgets to increase the sales of electronic products.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is poor morphological properties. The currently available superhydrophobic coatings in the market are not durable, especially when subjected to harsh handling. This limits their use large-scale industrial applications. Superhydrophobic properties of the coatings depend on the morphology of the nanostructure. This nanostructure is sensitive to wear, and mechanical stress can damage the surface morphology. This can result in the loss of superhydrophobic property. Notable R&D initiatives have been implemented toward improving the wear and heat resistance properties of superhydrophobic coatings. These coatings with superior properties may be available in future, thereby mitigating the challenge.
Key vendors
- RPM International
- Aculon
- Cytonix
- NEI Corporation
- NTT Advanced Technology
Other prominent vendors
- DryWired
- HZO
- Liquipel
- Lotus Leaf Coatings
- NANOSTATE
- P2i
- UltraTech International
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01:Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Market segmentation by application
Part 08: Geographic segmentation
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
